‘After seven years of sexual harassment, Transnet must pay me R11m’

A Transnet manager is suing the parastatal for nearly R11m in damages, saying she was sexually harassed by her boss for many years and, despite reporting him to human resources several times, she was ignored and then victimised.



She says in court papers that the man started harassing her in 2008 and became her boss two years later...

