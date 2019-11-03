Giant sinkhole forces road closure on East Rand
A growing sinkhole has forced authorities to close the N12 (Snake Road) between Pioneer Drive and Golden Drive at Benoni on the East Rand.
The road is one of the main routes leading to Benoni CBD and towards Heidelberg.
The City of Ekurhuleni said on Sunday the sinkhole, which was first identified on Friday, was developing further and advised motorists to avoid the road.
⚠️ BENONI SINKHOLE ⚠️— CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) November 3, 2019
The sinkhole on Snake Road in Benoni is developing further, and the the area has been barricaded with for the safety of both motorists and pedestrians. #CoE emergency service team is on sites. pic.twitter.com/VAgCVyj70X
The Gauteng roads and transport department said road users travelling southwards should use Tom Jones off-ramp towards Heidelberg and those travelling from the south should use Pioneer and turn right into Bunyan street to reach the N12.
I would like to request motorists to take extra caution when driving along Snake Road, Benoni- N12 Southbound. A detailed geotechnical investigations to assess the situation will be carried out. pic.twitter.com/9aKCe017au— Jacob Mamabolo (@JacobMamaboloSA) November 2, 2019
This is the second sinkhole to develop at the weekend.
On Friday, the Gauteng roads and transport department said a sinkhole had led to the closure of both sections of Delmas Road (R50) to traffic.
The road was closed from the intersection at Elandsfontein Road as well as at the intersection of the R50 and R25.
“Motorists in and around the area are advised to make use of a detour route D781 which is a gravel route linking R50 road to the R25 route,” the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport said in a statement on Friday.