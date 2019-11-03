News

Giant sinkhole forces road closure on East Rand

By ERNEST MABUZA - 03 November 2019
A sinkhole has developed on Snake Road in Benoni in Ekurhuleni.
Image: Twitter/Jacob Mamabolo

A growing sinkhole has forced authorities to close the N12 (Snake Road) between Pioneer Drive and Golden Drive at Benoni on the East Rand.

The road is one of the main routes leading to Benoni CBD and towards Heidelberg.

The City of Ekurhuleni said on Sunday the sinkhole, which was first identified on Friday, was developing further and advised motorists to avoid the road.

The Gauteng roads and transport department said road users travelling southwards should use Tom Jones off-ramp towards Heidelberg and those travelling from the south should use Pioneer and turn right into Bunyan street to reach the N12.

This is the second sinkhole to develop at the weekend.

On Friday, the Gauteng roads and transport department said a sinkhole had led to the closure of both sections of Delmas Road (R50) to traffic.

The road was closed from the intersection at Elandsfontein Road as well as at the intersection of the R50 and R25.

“Motorists in and around the area are advised to make use of a detour route D781 which is a gravel route linking R50 road to the R25 route,” the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport said in a statement on Friday.

