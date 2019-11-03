EC singers on their way to the top

Eastern Cape Idols SA contestants Luyolo Yiba and Micayla Oelofse are off to New York after securing spots on the top 3 alongside KwaZulu-Natal's Sneziey Msomi on Sunday.

As the current season of Idols SA draws to a close, the three contestants have been sent on a getaway to New York where they will spend time preparing for next week's show, among other activities.

All three left immediately after Sunday's show where they blew judges Somizi Mhlongo, Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi off their feet in duets and solo performances.Port Elizabeth's Oelofse paid homage to her late mother, saying making it to the top 3 and travelling to New York was a dream come true.

"I'm happy to have come this far and I'm sure my mother is smiling down on me. "I've always wanted to go to New York and now I finally have the chance to go, thanks to all my fans all over Mzansi," she said.

Likewise, the trip is King Williams Town's Yiba' s first time travelling to the US.

"I am super excited about the trip... It is my first time to the US and I'm hoping to have one of the best times of my life," Yiba said. "It feels so great to have made it this far and I thank the support I have been getting from my supporters; I really appreciate it," he added.

Oelofse and Yiba flew the Eastern Cape flag high in a heartfelt duet performance of Ariana Grande and Nathan Sykes's Almost is Never Enough, securing the first two spots in the top three.

Yiba sealed the deal with solo performances of Ed Sheeran's Photograph and Mondli Ngcobo's Inkanyezi while Oelofse performed Alicia Keys's Falling and Suited by Shekhinah.

The contestants' fate is now in the hands of the viewers as they vote them in to the top 2 for the next week.Regardless of the results, the Eastern Cape will be represented in the final episode on November 17.

While both Oelofse and Yiba are nervous as they get closer to the possibility of being South Africa's next millionaire, they are ready, they said.

"It's a bit nerve racking obviously because the competition is getting tougher as the finale approaches. I however, am definitely excited about it," Yiba said.

Idols SA airs on Sundays at 5pm on Mzansi Magic, channel 161.