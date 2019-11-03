Car chases end badly for suspects
Two robbery suspects have been shot dead and six are behind bars after high-speed police pursuits through the streets of Port Elizabeth since Thursday.
And on Sunday, three suspects, one posing as a car guard, were arrested after the car they had allegedly hijacked rolled several times during a high-speed chase by police.
Flying Squad members spotted the hijacked VW Polo on Sunday morning as it was speeding down Uitenhage Road, near the Chatty Dip, towards Port Elizabeth.
The blue Polo had been reported hijacked in Western Road at 11.30pm on Saturday by three men, one allegedly posing as a car guard.
“The driver [of the Polo] is from East London and stopped in Western Road, Central, to go to the 24-hour shop,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
“When he came out, he was confronted by a ‘car guard’ wearing a reflective bib.
“As the driver got into the car, he was confronted by two men with a firearm.
“He was pulled out of the car and the ‘car guard’ then took off his reflective vest and jumped in the car as well.”
On Sunday at about 8.30am police spotted the hijacked car, with number plates removed, racing towards Algoa Park on Uitenhage Road.
“The three occupants refused to stop for police, leading to a car chase.
“The vehicle wove in and out of traffic, eventually clipping the barrier alongside the road,” Naidu said.
The Polo rolled several times, flipped over the barrier and came to a standstill.
“The three occupants were arrested and a firearm was found on one of the suspects.”
Naidu said it had since been established the firearm had been stolen in Bredasdorp, in the Western Cape, four months ago.
“All three were treated [in hospital] for injuries and discharged.
“They are in custody for hijacking and negligent driving.
“Additional charges will be added as the investigation continues.”
On Friday, one robbery suspect was fatally wounded and another arrested after a high-speed chase on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth.
According to police, this incident followed an armed robbery in the Fort Beaufort and Adelaide area.
The Adelaide postmaster had allegedly been held hostage at his home in Fort Beaufort, with three men using his keys to gain entry to the Post Office and steal money from the safe.
The alleged getaway car was spotted later on the N2, near Kinkelbos, while heading towards Nelson Mandela Bay.
A chase ensued and the vehicle was eventually forced to a stop by police on the N2.
One suspect was shot and died later in hospital, a second one was arrested and the third escaped.
This came just 24 hours after another robbery suspect was shot dead by police following a robbery in Deal Party.
In this case, two men in a Mazda Etude allegedly robbed someone in Deal Party and a chase ensued after the vehicle was spotted on the M17 heading towards Motherwell.
“The car eventually pulled over in Tyinira Road, Motherwell, and the two suspects jumped out and ran into the bushes,” a police officer said.
“A police dog managed to tackle one suspect and the second man was shot dead after [allegedly] pointing a firearm at the police.”
The suspects are due to appear in various magistrate's courts on Monday.