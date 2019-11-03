Car chases end badly for suspects

Two robbery suspects have been shot dead and six are behind bars after high-speed police pursuits through the streets of Port Elizabeth since Thursday.

And on Sunday, three suspects, one posing as a car guard, were arrested after the car they had allegedly hijacked rolled several times during a high-speed chase by police.

Flying Squad members spotted the hijacked VW Polo on Sunday morning as it was speeding down Uitenhage Road, near the Chatty Dip, towards Port Elizabeth.

The blue Polo had been reported hijacked in Western Road at 11.30pm on Saturday by three men, one allegedly posing as a car guard.

“The driver [of the Polo] is from East London and stopped in Western Road, Central, to go to the 24-hour shop,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“When he came out, he was confronted by a ‘car guard’ wearing a reflective bib.

“As the driver got into the car, he was confronted by two men with a firearm.

“He was pulled out of the car and the ‘car guard’ then took off his reflective vest and jumped in the car as well.”

On Sunday at about 8.30am police spotted the hijacked car, with number plates removed, racing towards Algoa Park on Uitenhage Road.