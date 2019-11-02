JUST IN | Springboks do it again!
We love you Siya! We love our Boks.
That is the prevailing sentiment in Nelson Mandela Bay after the Springboks lifted the Webb Ellis Trophy for the third time on Saturday.
In a nail-biting final the Springboks bested England to win the World Cup final 32-12
At Oom Cola's Tavern in Zwide, the same place SA captain Siya Kolisi watched the Boks win in 2007, the mood was ebullient.
Nomaxabiso Phinda said she was speechless but happy that South Africa won the world cup.
“There is our Siya on the screen right now winning the cup for us and I'm so excited to see it,” Phinda said.
A screaming Gcobisa Hanabe said she was proud of the Zwide native.
“He did it. I'm soo proud and soo happy for him,” Hanabe said.
Sinethemba Jonas, an Old Apostolic congregant said she was happy
At Bridge Street Brewery in Baakens Street the cheers became steadily louder as the Springboks widened their lead.
Drikus van Maanen, 21, said: “What a energetic match with unbelievable spirit.”
DJs, The Hollywood Friends, aka Doepie Nhlapo, 21, and Marni Scheepers, 21, were over the moon.
Nlapho said: “December starts now!”
Scheepers said: “Full send bender till December!”
This is a developing story.
#RWC2019 | Residents from Zwide and fans of #Springboks captain #SiyaKolisi have gathered at #OomCola to watch the #RWCFinal. This is the same place #SiyaKolisi watched the 2007 final where #Springboks won against #England #ENGvRSA— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) November 2, 2019
📷 @Zima_B_Nkosi pic.twitter.com/Rf8nmbuUpS
Thousands of rugby supporters at #BaywestMall. #RWCFinal #RWC2019 #ENGvRSA #StrongerTogether— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) November 2, 2019
📹 @ecoetzee pic.twitter.com/BR7ZUcZBSx
Excitement as the referee blows the whistle #RWCFinal #ENGvRSA #Springboks #SiyaKolisi #IfTheSpringboksWinI pic.twitter.com/0CbBMWB6mF— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) November 2, 2019