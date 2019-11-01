Xolani Gwala: 'The miracle didn't materialise,' says devastated Peggy-Sue Khumalo

“We were hopeful, but always knew the gravity of the situation. From February to June this year, Xolani took part in a world-first clinical trial in Israel. His medical team has been amazing and we have enormous admiration for the work they are doing in advancing cancer treatment.

“While the miracle did not materialise, these last few months have been precious, and we are eternally grateful that Xolani has been able to spend them with us as a family. This journey has made our family so much stronger and brought us ever closer together.”

She ended her statement by bidding farewell to her husband.

“Hamba kahle, Mphephethwa. We cannot express how much we will miss you. God bless.”

Read the family's full statement below:

Fellow South Africans,

Just over two years ago, our beloved and well-respected media broadcaster and my dearest partner, Xolani Gwala, informed his Radio 702 listeners and colleagues that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. The children and I, and the rest of the family, are devastated to share with you that our dearest XG, father, friend, broadcasting icon and campaigner for cancer awareness, tragically lost his brave battle against this ferocious disease today.

We have been moved and inspired by his hard and formidable fight he waged, which represented his greatness and willpower to conquer. Xolani won his battle against cancer not only for himself but for many others and was a fierce campaigner for cancer awareness and early detection.

Since the public announcement in September 2017, myself and Xolani, together with our families, have been deeply touched by the massive outpourings of love and ongoing support from so many South Africans.

Xolani was an inspiration and mentor to so many colleagues, friends and listeners over the years. We thank you for your heart-felt messages. These have meant so much to us. Siyabonga!