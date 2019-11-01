Thumbs-up for Baakens Valley development

The long-awaited revitalisation of the lower Baakens Valley in Port Elizabeth has taken a leap forward with authorisation granted for the construction of housing, offices, tea gardens, stalls and a zip-line.



Approval for the work in South End was granted by the provincial economic development, environmental affairs and tourism department on October 18...

