Nelson Mandela Bay pumps up the vibe for Rugby World Cup final

Good food, chilled beer, and huge TVs — it is all systems go for the Rugby World Cup final in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday.

England face SA in what promises to be a compelling final in Yokohama on Saturday at 11am.

But closer to home, Oom Cola’s Tavern will also likely be buzzing with Springbok fever.

The Zwide tavern is where a 16-year-old Siya Kolisi watched the 2007 Rugby World Cup final.

And it is for this reason that MTN had offered to host an event, Oom Cola’s Tavern public relations manager Bontle Tsikwe said.

“This will not only relive what Siya must have experienced that time but for the whole community to get behind him and Springboks.

“Together we will witness our own son lead the Boks to victory,” Tsikwe said.

The tavern opens at 9am.

Lionel Waite, manager at Barney’s Pub and Grill in Summerstrand, said they would be creating a “good vibe” for supporters with food and beer specials, along with fantastic prizes to be won.

The pub’s floors are covered with green turf with the flags of all the countries that qualified for the World Cup lining the walls.

Two extra-large screens have been put up as well.

Large screens have also been set up at the Beershack and White Tiger in Humewood.

Specials will also be run throughout the game.

The game can be watched on SABC2 or SuperSport.

Meanwhile, the Nelson Mandela Municipality has called on supporters to fill the Zwide Stadium.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said this had been done to encourage social cohesion and “garner support for the boys”.

“Zwide Stadium is the home turf of Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi,” Mniki said.

Gates open at 10am.

As a build-up to Saturday’s game, the department of sport and recreation together with the municipality will visit Emsengeni Primary School, where Kolisi’s talent was discovered, on Friday morning.

Fans can also watch the game at Baywest Mall, Tshawe Bar at The Boardwalk Hotel, the Beeryard, and Black Impala Tshisanyama in Deal Party, where large viewing screens have been set up.

Doors open early at all the venues.