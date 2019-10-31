School sex-education curriculum slammed

Should teachers be educating children on the nitty-gritty of sex?

That is the debate in SA at the moment and there are mixed feelings when it comes to the Comprehensive Sex Education programme touted to be introduced in schools from 2020.

While some parents say they do not want their kids to be taught “harmful and illicit” ideas on human sexuality, others say there are two sides to the coin.

The new curriculum will teach grade 7s about kissing, dating and masturbation and sex while younger grades will learn about “private parts” and deal with identifying sexual violence and the stigma of HIV/Aids, among other things.

A petition “Stop CSE in South African Schools” has been circulating, with school governing bodies in Nelson Mandela Bay sharing a link to the petition in WhatsApp groups for parents.

The petition, created by the Family Policy Institute, has been signed by 101,035 people and there is a call for more signatures.

The petition claims that most CSE programmes teach that promiscuity is a right, promotes dangerous alternative sexual practices, exposes children to pornographic images and demeans traditional, moral, religious and cultural values.

Family Policy Institute founder and CEO Errol Naidoo said the institution first launched the campaign against CSE in 2016, when concerns were raised by one of their sister organisations.

The campaign was relaunched in September 2019.

“I was alerted of the dangers of CSE by international pro-family organisations — Family Watch International and the UN Family Rights Council,” Naidoo said.

“We were again inundated with concerns about CSE from parents and churches across the country when we launched the first Family Policy Institute Petition against CSE in SA in partnership with CitizenGo.

“We later launched the online letter outlining seven critical reasons why CSE must not be implemented in SA to the department of basic education along with the Protect Children SA Coalition,” Naidoo said.

He said the organisation, in partnership with a church in the Western Cape, had planned a march to parliament on Saturday November 30.

There, they will hand over the letter with the tens of thousands of signatures from citizens and organisations demanding that the government scrap CSE in SA.

“The memorandum will outline seven common-sense actions the government can implement to significantly reduce sexual exploitation, abuse and violence against women in SA,” Naidoo said.