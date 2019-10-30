Reading key to youth empowerment project success

Pupils from De Mistkraal Primary School, a small farm school outside Patensie, are taking part in weekly workshops thanks to local education non-profit organisation Youth Potential SA.

Youth Potential SA offers weekly literacy and creative youth empowerment workshops for children at rural schools in the Gamtoos Valley area.

At a recent workshop, the grade 5 pupils at the school came up with the idea of writing their story for a newspaper so people could read what they have to say.

They spoke a lot about their joy of reading and how they appreciated Youth Potential SA bringing beautiful and interesting children’s books for the class to read and discuss together.

Ronaldo Mandeka said: “We so love the stories in the books we read together because we learn many things and they are fun.

“The books ‘Night Becomes Day’ [by Richard McGuire], ‘Whistle for Willie’ [by Ezra Jack Keats], ‘A Beautiful Day’ [by Elana Bregin] and ‘Die Seekoei Wat Gelukkig Was’ [by Rachel Elliot] were some of our favourites this year.”

George McGuire said: “We like to think about the stories and the things they teach us.”

Lorenzo Blou said: “In our school there is no reading for pleasure, only text books.”

Theoline George said: “Some of us are concerned that many of our friends in the school still cannot read and we are trying to help them. Reading makes people happy!”