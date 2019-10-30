Nelson Mandela Bay business to clean dirty city

Fed up with the filthy state of the city, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has launched a Clean City Campaign — an initiative to be driven by business and civil society.

The chamber has called on businesses to get involved by volunteering time, manpower or financial resources to clean up targeted areas where they are based.

In an e-mail to chamber members, it appealed to them to “either use their employees as part of their cleanup campaigns or create temporary jobs for a small team” to clean on their behalf.

“For any city to work, the business community has a significant role to play.

“Our beautiful city is fast deteriorating because of negligence,” the e-mail said.

“The business chamber has taken a decision to launch a Clean City Campaign, an initiative that will be driven by the involvement of businesses and civil society.”

The news comes amid growing criticism from residents and visitors about the state of the Bay, particularly the townships and northern areas, which are drowning in piles of rubbish.

There have also been complaints about the mushrooming of illegal dumpsites.