Higher education institutions in SA spent R40bn on staff in 2018 - Stats SA

Higher education spending has been in the spotlight in recent years, following the implementation by many of these institutions of programmes to absorb staff previously employed by third-party contractors.

This included the insourcing of catering, security and cleaning personnel.

The University of South Africa (Unisa) was the biggest spender on staff in 2018, committing just over R5bn on compensation for employees.

This represents 13% of the total salary bill for all higher education institutions in the country.

However, this did not necessarily mean that Unisa was the most generous institution when it came to staff spending.

The report noted that Unisa was the largest higher education institution in the country, enrolling a third of the nation’s one million students.

The next biggest spenders were:

the University of Pretoria (R3.3bn);

the University of Cape Town (R2.9bn);

the University of the Witwatersrand (R2.5bn);

Stellenbosch University (R2.5bn); and

Tshwane University of Technology (R2.4 billion).

Sol Plaatje University in the Northern Cape was the university that spent the least on salaries, at R100m.