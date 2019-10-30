FLASHBACK: What Siya Kolisi's dad said when he was made Bok captain

It has been a little more than a year since Siya Kolisi was announced the new Springbok captain.

Now, as he prepares to lead the team into the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, we remind you what his father, Fezakele, said at the time in 2018:





Siya Kolisi ’s fascination with rugby started when he was three years old during the 1995 Rugby World Cup, where he mastered the Haka while watching the All Blacks on television with his father at their home in Zwide, Port Elizabeth.

And since the news of his appointment as Bok captain this week, his father, Fezakele Kolisi, 49, said their Mthembu Street home had been a hive of activity, with well-wishers constantly knocking on the door.

“Some people stop me in the street and others just come to the house to congratulate us on his achievement,” he said.

“It is unbelievable. The phone has also been ringing non-stop.”

When South Africa hosted the World Cup, Siya learnt how to perform the Haka – the Maori traditional war cry challenge – when he was only three years old.

“At the time he was an ardent supporter of New Zealand’s All Blacks. We watched a lot of the World Cup games on television,” Fezakele said.

“Each time I returned from work, he would wait for me at the gate and demonstrate how the Haka was performed.”

The former Grey High pupil has made massive strides since he was plucked out of obscurity when he was spotted playing at a schoolboy tournament in Mossel Bay.

Tall flanker Siya, 26, will be the 61st Springbok captain – the first black African to skipper a test side in the team’s history – for the series against England next month.