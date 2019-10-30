Eskom board member slams 'interference', says there should be load-shedding

Eskom has experienced intense political pressure over the past year to keep the lights on irrespective of the cost, board member Busisiwe Mavuso revealed during a parliamentary committee hearing on Tuesday.

She said board members were between a rock and a hard place in terms of some of the decisions they know they have to make because of an interfering shareholder.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is the shareholder representative at Eskom.

Mavuso did not mention him by name.

“There are decisions that we know we have to be making as this board, but the shareholder quickly comes in and says that you can't do that because it is politically inconvenient,” she said.