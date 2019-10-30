Education department's sex curriculum faces backlash

We don't want our kids to be taught harmful and illicit ideas on human sexuality, say parents who have signed a petition to stop comprehensive sex education in schools.

A petition to “Stop CSE in South African Schools” has been circulating, with school governing bodies in Nelson Mandela Bay sharing a link to the petition in WhatsApp groups for parents.

The petition, created by the Family Policy Institute, has been signed by 96,501 people and a call has been made for more signatures to reach the target of 100,000.

The statement attached to the petition reads:

“Comprehensive Sex Education is not approved by SA parents and is being taught in schools behind their backs. The nature of the curriculum is destructive to children.”

The department of education however has, however, said the claims are misleading.

The petition claims that most CSE programmes include elements such as: