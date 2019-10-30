Education department's sex curriculum faces backlash
We don't want our kids to be taught harmful and illicit ideas on human sexuality, say parents who have signed a petition to stop comprehensive sex education in schools.
A petition to “Stop CSE in South African Schools” has been circulating, with school governing bodies in Nelson Mandela Bay sharing a link to the petition in WhatsApp groups for parents.
The petition, created by the Family Policy Institute, has been signed by 96,501 people and a call has been made for more signatures to reach the target of 100,000.
The statement attached to the petition reads:
“Comprehensive Sex Education is not approved by SA parents and is being taught in schools behind their backs. The nature of the curriculum is destructive to children.”
The department of education however has, however, said the claims are misleading.
The petition claims that most CSE programmes include elements such as:
- Teaching that promiscuity is a right;
- Promoting dangerous “alternative” sexual practices which increase the risk of sexually transmitted diseases
- Encouraging children to experiment sexually with members of the same sex as well as of the opposite sex;
- Teaching children to advocate for so-called “sexual rights”;
- Exposing children to explicit and pornographic content;
- Encouraging children to use condoms at an early age without informing them of the potential failure rates;
- Disregarding parental values and parental involvement in education; and
- Demeaning “traditional” moral religious, and cultural values shared by families and the community.
Department of basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the department rejected the “continued deliberate misrepresentation of facts regarding some of the content in the Life Orientation subject”.
He said: “We have noted with concern that a certain organisation persists in misleading the public by publishing the wrong information resulting in unnecessary confusion and panic among South Africans.
“The Comprehensive Sexuality Education has been part of the curriculum since the year 2000.
“Research findings indicate high birth rates among adolescents and teenagers. In addition, more than a third of girls and boys (35.4%) experience sexual violence before the age of 17.
“This has necessitated the great need for the department to provide age-appropriate child abuse- prevention education that builds resilience, confidence and assertion among young people, who often do not know when they are being violated by sexual predators.”
Mhlanga said the department's strategy was informed by comprehensive research.
“The 2016 review of International Technical Guidelines on [sex education] found that the evidence base for CSE had expanded since 2008.”
He said the review by the department found that:
- CSE does not sexualise children;
- Sexual education does not increase sexual activity, sexual risk-taking behaviour or STI/HIV infection rates. On the contrary, CSE delays [a] sexual debut and promotes safe sexual behaviour
- Increases knowledge of different aspects of sexuality and the risks of early and unintended pregnancy, HIV and other STIs;
- Decreases the number of sexual partners;
- Reduces sexual risk-taking; and
- Increases use of condoms and other forms of contraception.
Mhlanga said the introduction of Life Orientation was an effort to have a “comprehensive and all-encompassing curriculum that seeks to address real world challenges and issues faced by learners in their day-to-day lives”.