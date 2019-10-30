Court told how grand plan for Jeffreys Bay wine farm failed

PREMIUM

It started with a braai and a mutual love of wine — but the grand plans to start a golf estate and wine farm in the Eastern Cape went belly up before developers could even get it off the ground.



A former director of Cob Creek Estate in Jeffrey’s Bay, Marinus Peltenburg, said they had come up with the idea to start a wine farm and restaurant while giving Gregory Ferguson a tour of the farm in early 2005...

