R400m student housing boost for Fort Hare

A student housing project valued at R400m is being developed at the University of Fort Hare (UFH) to help ease the housing crisis.

The second phase of the project, funded by the department of higher education the Development Bank of Southern Africa and the EU, is set for completion in October 2020.

According to student accommodation group (Stag) African, phase one of the project — completed in 2014 — which saw 610 beds made available to the university, and the completion of phase two, would bring the total number of beds handed over to 2,047.

This would give UFH the highest ratio of students to beds in the country.

UFH Vice-Chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu said a lack of accommodation was one of the biggest challenges at the institution.

“Most of the students were coming from rural areas and had no accommodation when they arrived at the campus.

“Currently, our residences are barely able to accommodate 50% of our student population on our Alice campus,” Buhlungu said.

He added that the university aimed to house 65% of the students on this campus.