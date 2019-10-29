Longtime ANC member shot dead in New Brighton

A loyal member of the ANC until the day he died.

This is how Khona Mdoda, who was fatally shot on Tuesday, was described by Ward 14 councillor Dolly Buti.

Police spokesperson brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said Mdoda, a former ANC branch chair was gunned down in Ntshekisa Road, in New Brighton, just before midday.

“It is alleged that patrolling members of New Brighton police station were flagged down by community members and shown where the body was lying in the street.

“It is believed that two unidentified suspects shot and killed him while he was walking in the street,” he said.

Kinana said the motive was unclear and no valuables were stolen.

Buti, whose office is close to where Mdoda was killed, said she did not see anything but people heard two shots go off and a security officer from her office ran towards the shots.

When he returned, he said Mdoda had been shot.

“All we saw was schoolchildren running all over the place. One of the security guards ran out and told me Mdoda was lying on the road,” she said.

Buti said Mdoda was partially blind and that his eyes had “gone bad in 2016".

“I usually drive him to Provincial Hospital where he regularly gets his medication.

“It's a sad day,” she said.

Kinana said a case of murder case was being investigated.