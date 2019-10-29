‘Fish farm report fails to consider shark-attack risk at St George’s Strand’

The final fish farm report is flawed because it fails to assess the real risk of shark attacks at St George’s Strand or the alternative of rehabilitating the degraded Swartkops Estuary as a natural nursery for marine fish, the Wildlife and Environment Society of SA says.



The wildlife group’s Algoa Bay branch chair, Gary Koekemoer, said on Monday that while shark attacks were a perceived risk off the Port Elizabeth beachfront and a consequent threat to watersports and tourism, this was especially true for St George’s Strand...

