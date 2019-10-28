SA's water situation 'serious but under control': Lindiwe Sisulu

Water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the country must brace for a long dry season, and urged consumers to do “whatever we can to save water”.

Sisulu, speaking at a media briefing on Monday at the Rand Water offices in Johannesburg, said the country was experiencing water scarcity accompanied by high temperatures.

“We can't alter the climate system. We must do whatever we can to save water,” she said, adding that weather conditions were expected to get warmer and dryer.

“Rainfall is becoming harder to predict. The drought season is intense. The earliest we can experience rain is in December,” said Sisulu.

The Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Gauteng were among the provinces experiencing water shortages, she said.

Sisulu said there was no need to panic but called on consumers to be “prudent” and use water sparingly.

“The situation is very serious but it is under control. Before we get to a drought situation please use water sparingly.”