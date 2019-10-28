Illegal dumping problem not a rubbish claim

PREMIUM

Abandoned in 2009, a corner plot between Kaulela Road and Mangaoka Street in KwaMagxaki has become a hive of illegal activity, with some people using it as a dumping site while others smoke drugs and consume alcohol on the premises.



A resident who did not want his identity revealed out of fear he may be victimised, has complained that the owner of the property abandoned it shortly after construction began...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.