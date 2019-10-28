Illegal dumping problem not a rubbish claim
Abandoned in 2009, a corner plot between Kaulela Road and Mangaoka Street in KwaMagxaki has become a hive of illegal activity, with some people using it as a dumping site while others smoke drugs and consume alcohol on the premises.
A resident who did not want his identity revealed out of fear he may be victimised, has complained that the owner of the property abandoned it shortly after construction began...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.