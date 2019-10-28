Drought drives farmers to commit suicide

“If the river was running, Dad would never have done it.”

These are the words of an eight-year-old boy at his father's funeral in 2017.

Sutherland sheep farmer Sybil Visagie said the boy's father, a fellow farmer, had taken his own life because of the stress of a crippling five-year drought in the Northern Cape.

Visagie has known the family — who she did not want to name — for a very long time.

She said everything was going well for the boy's father until a “dry spell” in 2012 signalled changing fortunes.

“The next year we had an official drought, and by 2014 his farm had run out of available grazing. He had to start buying feed but kept falling behind on his bond repayment,” said Visagie.

He shot himself on the farm he had tried so hard to hold on to.