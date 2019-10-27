South Africans toasted the Springboks on Sunday after coach Rassie Erasmus' charges beat Wales 19-16 in a nail-biting semifinal in Yokohama to book their place in the final next Saturday.

The Boks will now face England‚ who beat pre-tournament favourites New Zealand on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa led the celebrations on Twitter and in a tweet sent after the win against Wales‚ he teased British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and said he should travel to Japan and watch Bok captain Siya Kolisi hoist the trophy on Saturday.