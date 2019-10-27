#ICYMI | This week's top stories
From all the goings-on in the DA including resignations to the tragic disappearance of a woman and her two young children, we've put together, in one place, some of the top stories from the past week:
'That's it, we're done'
What the pushback against Maimane says about the DA
The pushback against Mmusi Maimane’s attempts to transform the DA will go down in history as the party’s worst mistake, hampering any future efforts to attract black voters.
This is according to political analysts Ongama Mtimka and Ralph Mathekga.
But DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga does not believe the decision by Maimane and DA federal chair Athol Trollip to step down on Wednesday signals the end for the party, saying they were still there to help it rebuild and grow.
Athol Trollip speaks after his resignation
Helen Zille’s election as chair of the federal council has taken the DA backwards, Athol Trollip said of his decision to step down from politics on Wednesday.
In an interview with HeraldLIVE , Trollip said he would spend the next week at his favourite Eastern Cape holiday destination with his wife, Janine.
Two-year-old found dead in gorge at Voëlklip near Herolds Bay
The body of a little boy has been found floating in a gorge in Voëlklip — an area search-and-rescue officials were scouring after the disappearance of Herolds Bay mother Heidi Scheepers and her two children.
Heidi, 35, took her daughter, 6, and son, 2, to the Herolds Bay beach at about 6pm on Tuesday for a walk.
The three did not return home from the beach.
WATCH | Viggy pulls out of Idols SA after her twin Virginia gets the boot
Idols SA hopeful Viggy shocked social media on Monday morning after announcing she was pulling out of the singing competition.
Viggy and her twin sister, Virginia, have been firm fan favourites since the start of the singing competition.
Even though loyal fans believed the twins had it in them to make it all the way to the top, things took an unexpected turn on Sunday night when Virginia was booted off the show.
Hero teacher saves teen cyclist
13-year-old among latest victims of Victoria Drive attacks
A young Port Elizabeth teacher has been labelled a hero by one of the pupils at her school after she bravely scared off two knife-wielding men, halting a potentially deadly attack on a teenage cyclist.
Thrown off his bicycle and stabbed eight times in the back, shoulder, arm and neck at the weekend, Ethan Scanlan, 13, said he may have been killed had it not been for the heroic deed of the grade 3 teacher at Mount Pleasant Primary School.
But a humble Carla Bonthuys said she had simply done what anyone would have done.
Robbie Peterson to coach Warriors franchise
Former Proteas and Warriors leftarm spinner Robin Peterson has been appointed as interim coach of the Warriors.
The Eastern Cape franchise CEO Mark Williams confirmed on Tuesday that Peterson will take over the reins from outgoing head coach Rivash Gobind, who will be joining the Afghan national side from Friday.
Peterson, who was schooled at Alexander Road High, has spent the past two years working as an assistant coach at in the Caribbean Premier League with Barbados Tridents and St Kitts and Nevis.