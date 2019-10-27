ICYMI | This week's top stories

'That's it, we're done'

What the pushback against Maimane says about the DA

The pushback against Mmusi Maimane’s attempts to transform the DA will go down in history as the party’s worst mistake, hampering any future efforts to attract black voters.

This is according to political analysts Ongama Mtimka and Ralph Mathekga.

But DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga does not believe the decision by Maimane and DA federal chair Athol Trollip to step down on Wednesday signals the end for the party, saying they were still there to help it rebuild and grow.