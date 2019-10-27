Emotional farewell to Recolin

Recolin Witbooi received a heartfelt farewell on Saturday at the New Apostolic Church in Helenvale with his father saying the little boy whose life was so tragically cut short would always be remembered for his smile.

The church was filled to capacity with people seated in the foyer and others standing outside.

Recolin’s classmates from Hillcrest Primary School wore their school uniforms along with yellow ribbons.

Recolin’s mother, Chriszelda Witbooi, was unable to speak at the funeral, but the eight-year-old’s father, Clive Domingo, said he would forever cherish Recolin’s smile.

“My son’s morning started very early each day, even on weekends.

“He would wake up as early as 5am and he would fill the house with love and laughter,” Domingo said.

“He and his brother would play outside the house,” he said, and their voices would carry into the house.

“My son made everyone smile at home.

“He was our joy.”

Domingo said he had drawn strength from the community.

“I am very humbled by the support of the community.

“They have been walking this difficult journey with us,” he said.

Domingo said even though they had been able to lay their son to rest, the family still needed closure.

“The pain is still there.

“We have unanswered questions.

“We want to know why they murdered my little innocent boy.”

DNA results earlier in October confirmed that skeletal remains discovered in Malabar Extension 6 in Port Elizabeth did belong to Recolin.

The body was discovered by a resident in the area on September 29, three months after the grade 1 pupil was reported missing.

The cause of death is still unknown.

Recolin was last seen at about 1.30pm in Uranus Street, Helenvale, where he had been playing with friends.

Speaking after the service, PA councillor Marlon Daniels said he had become emotionally invested in the case as he was also a father to an eight-year-old boy.

“We are a nation built on ubuntu and that is why I reached out,” Daniels, who had offered support to the family, said.

“Recolin has been a glue that united a community and I trust that glue will remain so people can continue to stand together during times of adversity, because it is only through unity that we can overcome them,” he said.

Daniels has put forward a R10,000 reward for anyone with information that will lead to a conviction.