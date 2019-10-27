News

Car crashes through shack killing sleeping man

By TimesLIVE - 27 October 2019
A car crashed through a shack in an informal settlement south of Johannesburg on Sunday morning, killing a sleeping man.
Image: Supplied by Netcare 911

A car ploughed through a shack in an informal settlement south of Johannesburg on Sunday morning, killing a sleeping man, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics had responded to reports of a collision on Impala Road, Soweto, in the direction of Protea Glen just after 6am.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle lost control resulting in the vehicle leaving the road, crashing through an informal settlement.”

Herbst said the vehicle had crashed through a shack in which a man was asleep.

“Medics assessed the scene and found that the man who had been sleeping had sadly sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene,” he said.

