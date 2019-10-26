Joburg cyber attack: Cities among fastest growing targets of hackers

City Power warned customers on Friday they could not report faults via the city's call centre due to a computer network security breach by a group seeking a bitcoin ransom.

The city reported a breach of its network late on Thursday night and shut down its website e-services.

“They have isolated their network and applications,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena. “This affects City Power in that our customers will not be able to log calls on the City of Johannesburg call centre.”

The customer billing system was also affected. Customers were urged to use the Citypower.mobi app to log calls instead.

“We urge the customers not to panic as the IT teams from all the city's utilities and cybersecurity experts have been working since last night to attend to this,” said Mangena.