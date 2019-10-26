Captains of medical cannabis industry roll up for Cape Town summit

Cape Town will be at the centre of the booming global interest in medicinal cannabis in November.

The three-day international CannaTech Summit at the V & Waterfront will feature talks and workshops from leaders of the world’s top cannabis companies.

CannaTech CEO Saul Kaye, who was born in SA and lives in Israel, said Cape Town had been chosen for the summit because Africa is on the verge of a “green revolution”.

“The continent has a major opportunity to participate in this burgeoning global industry and, in turn, help patients in need around the world,” he said.