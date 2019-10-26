Actress Abigail Kubeka allegedly assaulted by taxi driver

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has vowed to reach out to actress and musician Abigail Kubeka, who was allegedly assaulted by a taxi driver.

The commission said it had learnt with shock through media reports that Kubeka, 74, had allegedly been assaulted last week after an accident involving a taxi at a traffic circle near Orlando, Soweto.

“It is alleged the driver of the taxi got out and assaulted Kubeka, and struck her in the face and mouth,” the commission said on Friday.

It described the incident as a barbaric act and expressed concern about SA’s high rate of violence against women, often described as a war on women.

“In a society built on the notion of ubuntu and respect for elders, the assault against Kubeka flies in the face of the SA society we all wish to foster,” the commission said.

“The SAHRC will be looking into the matter and will reach out to Kubeka and establish if she needs any further assistance with the matter.”

It called on law enforcement officials to leave no stone unturned in conducting a full criminal investigation and bringing the perpetrator to book. — TimesLIVE