Search continues for Herolds Bay woman, daughter

Police and rescue workers are still searching for missing Herolds Bay mom Heidi Scheepers, 35, and her daughter Cuzette, 6, who disappeared on Tuesday evening.

Police divers from Mossel Bay were dispatched on Friday.

The body of Heidi’s two-year-old son, Hugo, who was with them at the time of their disappearance, was found floating in a gorge in Voëlklip on Thursday.

“Unfortunately there aren’t any new updates,” police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said.

“The divers have been out at sea since this morning, searching the coastline between the Wilderness and Mossel Bay, including Herolds Bay and Voëlklip.”

He said they would continue to search for as long as weather permitted.

“I have just come back from there now and will be returning later to follow up on whether they have found any evidence,” Pojie said.