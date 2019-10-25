Review board overturns Bob Hewitt parole order

A high-level review panel chaired by Judge Siraj Desai has overturned the decision by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board, three weeks ago, to grant convicted rapist and former tennis great Bob Hewitt parole.

According to a statement from the department of correctional services seen by The Herald on Friday afternoon, “the decision by the parole board to place the offender RAJ [Robert Anthony John] Hewitt on parole is reviewed and set aside.

“Due notice [is] to be given to the victims or their representatives so that the victims be afforded a proper opportunity to participate in the restorative justice process as the law requires.”

Bay attorney Tania Koen, who is representing two of Hewitt’s victims, said the department had called her and colleague Olga de Wet with the news.

“The brief reasons we were given was that, as we had argued, the victims were not represented at the parole board hearing.

“The process now starts afresh and our clients will be properly represented.

“They are very happy and their faith in the justice system has been restored.”

Speaking at St Albans Prison on Friday, Desai said the Correctional Services Review Board had debated the matter that morning and had received submissions from attorneys representing both Hewitt, 75 — who was convicted in 2015 of rape and indecent assault — and his victims.

Hewitt was convicted four years ago of raping two of his former tennis pupils, Theresa Tolken and Suellen Sheehan, and indecently assaulting a third woman, who by order of the court cannot be named.

The incidents took place in the 1980s and 1990s, when they were minors.

Desai said the matter had been referred to the review board by correctional services minister Michael Masutha after the initial decision three weeks ago by the parole board to grant Hewitt bail was challenged by the victims.

Koen said the case was an important one for all SA women.

“We have heard about the plea around Hewitt’s age, but his victims were 11 to 12 when he raped them. What about their age?”

Asked for his reaction to the decision by the review board, Hewitt’s son Turner did not want to comment.