No fake parts found as SAA aircraft fly again

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) says that no “suspect parts” were found in its audit of the aircraft maintained by SA Airways subsidiary, SAA Technical (SAAT).



Forty-six planes were grounded by Sacaa this week after an audit earlier in October revealed that SAAT had not complied fully with all the requirements during maintenance...

