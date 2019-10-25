No arrest yet in Abigail Kubeka 'assault' case

According to SowetanLIVE, the star was involved in a collision with a taxi driver in Soweto on October 16.

A source told the publication that the driver allegedly punched Abigail while she was trying to apologise.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters confirmed in a statement that Orlando police were investigating a case of common assault, but could not confirm the identity of the complainant.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mathapelo said no arrest had been made yet.

“We are still investigating the matter and will issue a statement when there is an update on the case,” she said.

Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to contact Abigail and her management for comment, including through her management, were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.