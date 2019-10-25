Munitions blast that killed eight workers was one-off, investigators find

An explosion that killed eight munitions factory workers in the Western Cape last year was caused by a combination of human error and never-before-seen static electricity, say investigators.

The human error at Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM), in Macassar near Somerset West, happened when extra graphite was added to a propellant mixture.

Then something happened that had never been encountered in a munitions factory worldwide, said RDM investigation leader Rod Keyser.

“Based on extensive testing, assessments and elimination of other initially suspected causes, the most likely cause of the explosion was a build-up of electrostatic electricity in a suspended graphite cloud due to the triboelectric effect, and a subsequent discharge which ignited airborne propellant in the blending drum.”

According to Wikipedia, the triboelectric effect is unpredictable. “(It) is a type of contact electrification on which certain materials become electrically charged after they are separated from a different material with which they were in contact,” it says.