Forensic tests confirm burnt body is missing grade 2 pupil

Forensic tests have confirmed the death of Kgothatso Molefe, a school pupil in grade 2 who was reported missing three months ago in the North West.

Her body had been burnt beyond recognition.

The seven-year-old from Rampa Primary School in Tlhabane, Rustenburg, failed to arrive home from school in July.

She was wearing grey long pants, a white school shirt, a maroon-and-white pullover, a maroon-and-white school jersey and maroon beanie.

The department of education in the North West expressed sadness at the news and sent condolences to her family.