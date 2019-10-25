Flooding in Cape Town while Joburg feels the heat

Localised flooding and road closures greeted the Western Cape on Friday morning as the first of several cold fronts expected over the weekend rolled in.

Many Cape Town suburbs experienced flooding overnight, with rain persisting into the morning.

“Rosmead down in Wynberg is flooded, as are many of the roads leading off it,” said traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman.

He warned that motorists should take care in the wet conditions.

“A truck jackknifed [on the] N1 outbound before Sable Road. Three centre lanes obstructed. Motorists should please be cautious in this weather,” he said.

This is one of several traffic accidents that took place on Friday morning, with Chapman's Peak drive closed to traffic, and Table Mountain suspending the service of the cable car as “gale force winds” prevail.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said several suburbs had experienced incidents of flooding and electricity disruptions by midday.

“Roadways are flooded due to blocked drains in Ravensmead, Uitsig, Parow, Bonteheuwel, Goodwood, Penhill, Wynberg and Eersteriver. The transport department is busy clearing the stormwater system to expedite the drainage of the flood water,” she said.

“Informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, and Lwandle have been reported flooded. These areas are currently being assessed by Disaster Risk Management officials.

“Storm-related power outages are being experienced in Plumstead, Wynberg, Wetton, Lotus River, Townsend Estate, Rocklands, Fish Hoek, Strandfontein, Greenpoint, Plumstead, Guguletu, Kalk Bay, Phillipi and Highlands Estate.”

While the Cape battles the cold, the SA Weather Service has warned that a heatwave is expected to hit Gauteng this weekend.