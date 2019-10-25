News

Andile Lungisa sued over jug attack

PREMIUM
By Kathryn Kimberley - 25 October 2019

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC member Andile Lungisa has been hit with a R1.1m damages lawsuit more than three years after  DA councillor Rano Kayser was hit over the head with a glass water jug during a council brawl.

Scarring, a deteriorating speech impediment and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the assault finally prompted Kayser to sue. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
WATCH | That council 'water jug' brawl

Most Read

X