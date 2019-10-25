Andile Lungisa sued over jug attack

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC member Andile Lungisa has been hit with a R1.1m damages lawsuit more than three years after DA councillor Rano Kayser was hit over the head with a glass water jug during a council brawl.



Scarring, a deteriorating speech impediment and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the assault finally prompted Kayser to sue. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.