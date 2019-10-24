'That's it, we're done'

The pushback against Mmusi Maimane’s attempts to transform the DA will go down in history as the party’s worst mistake, hampering any future efforts to attract black voters.

This is according to political analysts Ongama Mtimka and Ralph Mathekga.

But DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga does not believe the decision by Maimane and DA federal chair Athol Trollip to step down on Wednesday signals the end for the party, saying they were still there to help it rebuild and grow.

In an impassioned address at the DA’s national headquarters, Nkululeko House, in Johannesburg, Maimane said there had been a co-ordinated pushback against his attempts to transform the party.

“There comes a time when leaders must step back from all the noise and conjecture, and make a sober and honest assessment as to what the future holds,” he said.

“And in the end we have come to the conclusion that despite my best efforts, the DA is not the vehicle best-suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all.”

Maimane will retain his role as the party’s parliamentary leader until the end of 2019.

His resignation comes days after the return of his predecessor, Helen Zille, to the second-most senior post in the party.

Maimane swept into the leadership post amid high expectations in May 2015, becoming the party’s first black leader.

But his grip on power weakened after the May 2019 general elections, when the DA shed about 400,000 votes to the ANC and FF Plus.

A review of the party’s performance in the elections — commissioned by Maimane — recommended that the DA go to an early congress in 2020 as opposed to the original 2021, during which new leaders would be elected.

The review panel said indecisive leadership had caused deep divisions within the national caucus and confusion about the party’s ideological stance on various issues.

Maimane said there existed a grouping within the DA who did not see eye-to-eye with him on the direction in which the party was headed.

This direction, he said, first came about at the party’s 2018 federal congress where he sponsored the “Diversity Clause”.

The clause cemented diversity as one of the DA’s core values.

“This was an important step in leading the organisation towards more inclusivity, demonstrating that the DA will never be a party for one race or one language group,” he said.

“We took active steps to remove the obstacles to greater diversity and to expand opportunities, particularly for young black candidates and activists within the party.

“In doing so, we were always clear — the emancipation of black people is not the enslavement of white people. It is not an either/or.

“In internal elections and our list process, I advocated for more black South Africans, more women, and for greater language and cultural diversity.

“This was not picking one race or gender over another.

“Rather, it was aiding the journey towards a truly diverse party.

“It is no secret that, for decades, the DA has been seen as a party for minorities only.

“The majority of South Africans, mainly black South Africans, did not relate to the DA and, by extension, struggle to trust the DA.”

Maimane said this was not the fault of anyone but a consequence of the party’s journey.

He said for several months there had been consistent and co-ordinated attempts to undermine his leadership and ensure his transformation project failed.

Trollip, who has stepped down from active politics — including his role as a Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, according to Bhanga — said it was time to rebuild his life even though at his age and with his complexion it would be difficult.

“It is a sad day for me. I have been a public representative for a quarter of a century,” he said.

“I have had many highs and very few lows. We built a party for all South Africans during this time.”

Trollip has served as a member of the National Assembly and Eastern Cape Legislature.

He served as parliamentary leader of the opposition between 2009 and 2011.

From 2002 to 2017, he was the provincial leader of the DA in the Eastern Cape.

But Trollip said the pinnacle of his career was serving as the mayor of the Bay.

Turning to the 2019 national elections, Trollip said the results were less than acceptable.

“We went backwards. At the time, I said we must all take full responsibility.

“We did not achieve what we set out to.”

Trollip said the review panel — which recommended Maimane step down — did not include his own name.

“While the panel never mentioned my name, it was the conclusion to make.

“I must take responsibility. When the buck stops at the leadership, it must take responsibility.

“We have made mistakes and taken voters for granted. But the party will learn from this.”

Mtimka said Maimane’s reference to the pushback he faced with transformation would have an effect on attracting black voters to the party.

“The liberal section of the DA would want to get the FF Plus voters back.

“They have probably factored in the loss of black support but underestimated how this will hurt the party.”

He said the pushback resulting in Maimane’s resignation would be the worst mistake in the party’s history.

Mathekga said: “The testimonies that are coming out by senior DA leaders are the stuff you hear from the EFF, from the ANC, who say those things about the DA.

“This time it’s not insiders but leaders in the party.

“This says the DA must explain itself because it’s not the same DA from 14 days ago.

“The DA will have difficulty in explaining to black voters why they should continue to look in its direction again.

“These people were its strategic link to grow the black constituents and by shaking these people [loose], they have cut that link,” he said.

Mathekga said the DA would survive but would have difficulty bouncing back.

Bhanga — a close ally of Trollip — said he had had lengthy chats with him over his decision.

“He’s done his work. Like he said, ‘there is a time to come and a time to go’.

“He’s told me that it’s time for a new generation of leaders and I respect that.

“It is not the end of the road for the party.”

Bhanga said if the DA was serious about growing, it would have to deal with the few individuals who were fighting transformation in the party.

“If the DA is serious about taking South Africa forward, it must deal with those individuals. It’s not many of them.

“I’m still here in the DA, and there are others, and we will move forward. We need to find common ground,” he said.

He believed the DA could grow from this, but it depended on how it handled the fallout.

“We are going to have to self-introspect and then we will grow,” Bhanga said.

Western Cape provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said:

“We’ve seen many challenges before as a party.

“We’ve seen a number of incidents where the party was on the verge of collapsing, but I think we are stronger than we were before.

“Mmusi and Athol have been instrumental in our success, but the party will continue to grow.

“They played crucial roles and have now handed over the baton to other people.”

North West provincial leader Jacque Smalle said the issue of racism within the DA was not rife, but there was a considerable effort in trying to discredit Maimane’s personal profile.