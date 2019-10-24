Power outage planned for Port Elizabeth's western suburbs

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality plans to continue with maintenance and repair work at the Lorraine electricity substation on Friday.

This means the power will be off between 6am and 6pm.

All areas fed from Lorraine substation will be affected.

These include: Brymore, Glenroy Park, Goldwater, Greenshields Park, Hancorn, Heatherbank, Kragga Kamma Park, Kamma Park, Lorraine, Lorraine Manor, Lovemore Heights, Lovemore Park, Miramar, Overbaakens, Pinelands, Pine Grove, Southmead, Salisbury Park, Springfield, Theescombe, Vikingvale, Willow Glen, Weybridge Park, Woodlands, Walmer Heights, Walmer Downs and surrounding areas.

Should the weather conditions not allow for work to continue, Saturday (26 October) has earmarked as an alternative date.

All electricity installations should be treated as live for the duration of the outage, the municipality said.