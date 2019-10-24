MBDA recognised for Singapi Street upgrade

Upgrades done in New Brighton’s Singapi Street by the Mandela Bay Development Agency and consultants The Workplace Agency have earned the project an award commendation.

The environmental upgrade at the site was recognised by the SA Institute of Architects in the Eastern Cape.

MBDA spokesperson Luvuyo Bangazi said Singapi Street was a big attraction in New Brighton’s Red Location – an area with a rich history dating back more than a century and a gateway to the Red Location Cultural Precinct.

“The environmental upgrade of the street was a key connector for creating continuity in the inner city and the Red Location Museum,” he said.

The project, which began in 2013 and finished in 2018, was a model for a community heritage urban conservation project which extended from the end of Olaf Palme Street to Ferguson Road.

“The design was informed by generators of local importance such as pedestrian safety, youth education, storytelling as well as factors relating to general maintenance and service delivery,” Bangazi said.

MBDA project manager and urban designer, Dorelle Sapere, said urban planning in the city had become much more integrated in the MBDA’s scope, adding to the built environment, economic and social policies.

“The upgrades have seen several parks being established, benches made through the public art process, storm drainage improved, trees planted and sidewalks paved,” Sapere said.

Bangazi added that stakeholder participation was a precondition to the successful implementation of the project.

“The participation process allowed patrons to influence and share control over the development initiatives and resources which affect them,” he said.

Debbie Wintermeyer, from The Workplace Agency, said: “As part of driving an all-inclusive method, we understood that the end-user would form an integral part of the discussions.

“The aim was to empower residents of New Brighton by ensuring that skills are developed and that employment opportunities are created within the area.”

Bangazi said the effect of upgraded spaces had provided environmental, aesthetic and recreational benefits for the area.

“The upgrades have had positive economic benefits, enhancing property values and serving as a tourist attraction,” Bangazi said.