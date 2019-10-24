Little ‘Gift’ found in baby safe

PREMIUM

A tiny little boy was named Simphiwe by a grateful community who were delighted that the three-day-old infant had been placed gently in a baby safe and not abandoned on the streets.



Simphiwe was the first baby to be placed in the Zwide Baby safe — six years after the safe was first delivered and a year after it was officially launched...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.