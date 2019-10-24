Defence grills teen: ‘Miguel’s mother told you to say this’

The state’s first witness in the Miguel Louw murder case was put through his paces by the legal team defending the accused, Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim, on Wednesday.



Earlier in the day in open court, the youngster, who cannot be named because he is a minor, identified Ebrahim as the man who was looking for Miguel at his school on the day he disappeared last year...

