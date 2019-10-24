Calculated boost for more than 1,000 Nelson Mandela Bay pupils

More than a 1,000 pupils will soon be receiving a calculated boost for next year, thanks to a thoughtful donation by the South African Red Cross Society.

On Monday the society will begin handing out 1,054 scientific calculators which is sure to help the selected grade 11 and 12 pupils from more than 30 schools come to grips with maths and subsequent anxiety brought on by the sin, cos and tan of it all.

This is according to Red Cross' provincial programmes manager, Simphiwe Veto, who said as a result of their extensive work being carried out in Nelson Mandela Bay by the society through their substance abuse prevention programme, they noted the need for calculators in schools.

“We work with more than 30 high schools in the Bay by providing educational and substance abuse talks, as well as providing support groups and counselling for pupils are already suffering from substance abuse.

“But we wanted to do something unique that would benefit pupils coming from disadvantaged areas ... While our workers were out conducting the substance abuse programmes they noticed the lack of calculators particular in the townships and northern areas,” Veto said.

“In some schools there would only be four calculators that had to be shared among the entire class. So more time is being spent waiting for a calculator than actually using one.”

The Red Cross then approached an organisation called ABSIP (The Association for Black Securities and Professionals).

This organisation runs various programmes including provision of scholarships and bursaries to youth wanting to study further. They also provide calculators to disadvantaged pupils in an effort to promote maths and science proficiency.

The organisation subsequently agreed to sponsor pupils from within the Red Cross programmes with calculators. As a result nine distributions will take place from Monday to Wednesday. The distribution will include officials from ABSIP and aims to target three schools daily.

“We requested schools to conduct a needs assessment and the response we received was that there is a major need for more calculators. We will also be conducting classes and further tutoring for the pupils to ensure they are able to use the calculators to their benefit,” Veto said.

“We believe this will be instrumental step towards gearing these pupils for potential careers in maths and science. It is a matter of providing the tools for these pupils to excel in any path they chose and not being limited by the circumstances.”