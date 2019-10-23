Mongameli Bobani facing R1m defamation suit over burial contract

PREMIUM

The ANC's Nelson Mandela Bay regional co-ordinator is suing the mayor for defamation to the tune of R1m.



Mayor Mongameli Bobani said Luyolo Nqakula had asked him to interfere in the tender for pauper burials to ensure his company got the contract...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.