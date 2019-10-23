Computicket must pay R20m competition penalty as appeal is rejected

Computicket has lost its appeal against a R20m penalty for abusing its dominance of the ticketing market.

The penalty was imposed in January by the Competition Tribunal, and the Shoprite-owned firm took its case to the Competition Appeal Court.

But on Wednesday, judge Nolwazi Boqwana upheld the tribunal’s finding and sanction.

Computicket not only attempted to exclude rivals from the ticketing market, she said, but “there is evidence pointing to actual harm on consumers”.

Boqwana also dismissed Computicket’s argument that a penalty almost equal to 10% of its turnover was excessive.