All systems go for Bay matrics

It’s full steam ahead for the final exams at high schools across Nelson Mandela Bay.

On Wednesday, nearly 10,000 grade 12 pupils in the metro start their final national senior certificate exams by writing English — first additional and home language — paper one.

The exams end on November 28.

Some top-performing schools said their preparation for the finals had already started in grade 11, but at Tamsanqa High School, previously situated in Kwazakhele, matrics missed out on the first month of 2019 classes.

According to the department of education, Tamsanqa high, Sophakama high and Thubelihle high were undergoing rationalisation and realignment, which would see these schools merge.

Provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said it was all systems go for metro schools and that the department had been offering education support to these three schools, whose academic year had got off to a rocky start.

And, while all three had a pass rate below 50% in 2018, the department is more optimistic this time.

Mtima said Sophakama and Tamsanqa were successfully merged, and now housed at Sophakama’s premises.

“About 19 grade 12 pupils of Thubelihle are at Newell High School and five pupils are accommodated at Mzontsundu Secondary School.

“Thubelihle pupils will write all their exams under Newell high, while Tamsanqa pupils will write under Sophakama secondary,” he said.

However, a teacher from Tamsanqa, who asked not be named, said while the pupils were capable of passing, more preparation could have been done to equip them for the exams.

Speaking about her school’s readiness, Booysen Park Secondary School deputy principal and curriculum head, Latiefa Bruce, said it was no secret the school has been plagued by social issues, which led to the declining performance of its pupils.

Booysen Park was among the bottom five in the metro in 2018, with a pass rate of only 35.9%.

Bruce said they had several subject camps in 2019 to better prepare the matrics for the exams.

“I believe the matrics are ready,” she said.

“During the June holidays, the department of education had a winter programme that we took part in, and again during the September holidays.

“When they came back from that camp, we took the group to our own school spring camp,” Bruce said.

“We are hoping this will be a turning point for our school.

“We have high hopes that our pass rate will increase.”

Speaking on the state of preparedness for the 2019 exams, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said on Thursday: “We are ready”.

“Our examinations computer system is live, tested and all system administrators have been trained and deployed.

“All data sets have received a nod from the Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training, Umalusi,” she said.

While she said it was all systems go, Motshekga acknowledged the unforeseen problem of load-shedding.

“Pupils who were affected by power outages will sit for the examination using our backup question papers,” she said.

“We are in constant communication with the management of Eskom and they have thus far confirmed that power disruptions will not happen, or will be at a bare minimum, to ensure that our examination runs smoothly.

“To the class of 2019, all the best.

“We count on you to maintain our above 70% pass rate.”

In the Eastern Cape, 103,312 pupils will write the final exams, while 790,405 will write nationally.