Win a day at the Fairview races

An equestrian extravaganza is on the cards at the Fairview Racecourse from October 25 to 27 — and four readers of The Herald are in line to win a VIP package to the final race day on Sunday.

As has been the norm over the past few years, fashion and fun will headline the occasion.

The spotlight on Sunday, from a racing perspective, will fall on the R350,000 Algoa Cup, which is over 2000m.

The Socrasync Toro Ya Africa Algoa Cup, powered by the Nelson Mandela municipality, attracts runners from all over the country and the race has been dominated by the visitors in the past.

The Algoa Cup meeting will be interlaced with musical entertainment and a best-dressed competition with great prizes up for grabs.

For the public, there will be a large variety of food on offer, ranging from burgers and chips to Chinese cuisine.

Friday’s race meeting, which sees the running of the R150,000 Racing Association Stakes (Listed) for three-year-olds, is hosted by the East Cape Horse Care Unit and will be used to raise much-needed funds for an organisation that performs sterling work, attending to the welfare of all horses in the province.

The first fundraiser was held in 2007 and was arranged by trainer Dorrie Sham on behalf of the unit.

All monies raised are used to pay for operational costs such as food, vet bills and fuel for the vehicles to get around.

Every day, Tuesday to Friday, one lucky reader will win double tickets to Sunday's meet.

Included in the prize is lunch for two people in the HB Christian Room, welcome wines on the guests’ tables, a race card and a Fairview goody bag featuring branded products and vouchers.

To enter, SMS FAIRVIEW, followed by your name, to 41893. Free minutes do not apply and errors will be billed.

The daily cut-off for entries is midday.

This is an article in partnership with Phumelela