Huge bill for funeral food haunts Tshwane metro

The city of Tshwane spent a staggering R400,000 on food for the funeral of its councillor in Winterveldt, north of Pretoria.

The amount is part of the total expenditure totaling R576,966,75 spent at the late Esther Matumane's funeral in September last year.

Talks about the high cost of this civic funeral, managed by the speaker's office, have dominated the corridors of Tshwane House as a report pertaining to this expenditure was among those expected to be put before council soon.

Two companies which provided groceries or rendered catering services were paid R330,699.75 and R69,000, respectively.

The service provider that was paid R330,699.75 for providing, among others, assorted sandwiches, soft drinks, 100% juice, bottled water and meals among others.

The R69,000 went towards buying groceries.