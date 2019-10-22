Foreigners mugged at knifepoint on Port Elizabeth beachfront

A Mexican foreign exchange student is traumatised after she and a friend were robbed at knifepoint on the Port Elizabeth beachfront.



Africa Gomez, 31, an oceanography doctoral student, said on Monday she was shaken by the incident in which she and her friend Savyana Verstappen were confronted by three thieves opposite Dolphin’s Leap on Friday night...

