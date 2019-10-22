Families organise joint memorial service after 8 pupils die in truck crash

A joint memorial service will be held at Rietpan village in North West after eight school pupils perished in a gruesome crash when a truck transporting them ploughed into a tree.

The pupils were travelling from Borakalalo village to Rietpan village after a school sports tournament at the weekend.

The North West education department on Tuesday said the death toll had risen from seven to eight pupils.

The latest victim died in hospital. Pupils were treated for injuries including broken legs in Zeerust and Bophelong hospitals.